Compared to the lengthy process for producing most traditional vaccines — some flu vaccines are grown in chicken eggs, for example — the RNA approach is expected to be more nimble and efficient in the long run, both for this disease and others. Add the government investment that allowed the makers of the RNA vaccines to start setting up their factories last year before knowing if the drugs worked, and the result has been dramatic, said Parviz Shamlou, executive director of the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing.