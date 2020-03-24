Nursing homes, Nace said, serve multiple populations — long-term residents as well as people who have come for end-of-life care, such as palliative care and hospice. Long-term residents live an average of about two years after admission. People who come for rehabilitation after surgery or a heart attack tend to be younger and healthier. He said some nursing homes are currently balking at taking new admissions from hospitals because they’re worried those patients could bring the disease with them. He thinks staff members are the bigger risk, but said hospitals need to identify patients who have recovered from the disease, still have it or have been exposed.