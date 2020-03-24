Three residents and two staff members of a nursing home in Mount Laurel have tested positive for the new coronavirus over the past week, the facility’s medical director said.
In a news release, Andrew Blank said the residents of Laurel Brook Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center were being treated at a regional hospital and the employees were at home with mild symptoms.
The 220-bed nursing home also said it is working closely with New Jersey and U.S. public health officials to contain spread of the respiratory virus. It is monitoring all residents and employees for symptoms and has told employees to stay home if they have any respiratory symptoms.
Before the outbreak, the facility had suspended visitation for residents. That policy will continue, Blank said. Laurel Brook is encouraging family members to connect with loved ones through telephone and video calls, email and other forms of messaging.
The Burlington County Health Department said it will be tracing contacts of people who have interacted with the five sick people but “cannot provide further details at this time." The state department of health did not respond to questions.
Over the weekend, Philadelphia announced its first confirmed coronavirus case in a facility for seniors.
The new cases come when many senior facilities have greatly restricted visitors in an attempt to keep the new coronavirus out and when many fear they will run out of protective equipment for their staffs, a key tool in infection control.
Nursing home residents are often elderly and frail, a population at particularly high risk for death and serious complications from the new virus. Many also share rooms and need help with activities like getting dressed or brushing teeth. Social distancing between them and staff members is not an option.
Many nursing homes, including Laurel Brook, also have sections that specialize in shorter-term stays for rehabilitation after a time in a hospital. Those patients also must work closely with therapists and other staff members.
The particular risks for this population were made starkly evident by an outbreak of coronavirus at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, near Seattle, early in America’s experience with the new disease. As of last week, 35 residents who contracted the virus had died. The disease has found its way into at least 10 other senior facilities in the Seattle area. On Monday, the state announced 30 cases — 24 residents and six staff — at a nursing home in northern Washington state.
David A. Nace, a University of Pittsburgh physician, said that facilities have been doing their best to keep the virus out, but that it is inevitable that the new coronavirus will get into more facilities. “It’s unfortunate that, once it comes in, it will spread,” said Nace, president-elect of the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, which represents medical professionals who work in nursing homes.
Nace said that even well-run nursing homes are at risk for significant outbreaks. “You have a very vulnerable population in close contact,” he said. “I think we will see more [situations like Kirkland] despite best attempts and best efforts. Our hope is that we’ll get lucky with this.”
On the government’s Nursing Home Compare website, Laurel Brook received an overall rating of four out of five stars, with five stars for quality and three (average) for health inspections and staffing. Inspections in 2019 showed that vaccination rates for residents were well below state and national averages. Registered nurses also spent 16 fewer minutes per day per patient than the state average.
Nursing homes, Nace said, serve multiple populations — long-term residents as well as people who have come for end-of-life care, such as palliative care and hospice. Long-term residents live an average of about two years after admission. People who come for rehabilitation after surgery or a heart attack tend to be younger and healthier. He said some nursing homes are currently balking at taking new admissions from hospitals because they’re worried those patients could bring the disease with them. He thinks staff members are the bigger risk, but said hospitals need to identify patients who have recovered from the disease, still have it or have been exposed.
He outlined measures nursing homes should be thinking about once they have a known coronavirus case on campus:
- Tests should be reserved for people with symptoms, he said. While it might be nice to test everyone for the virus after a case is identified, Nace said that could lead to false negatives. Plus, “we still have profoundly limited testing ability in the United States. We don’t have enough tests to test everyone in the building.”
- Not all people with the disease will need to go to the hospital, and some nursing home residents have said they don’t ever want to go to a hospital again. “That’s something that we have to honor,” he said.
- If an infected resident stays at the nursing home, staff should make sure the door to his or her room is closed. If there’s a roommate, pull the curtain out between their beds. The roommate has already been exposed so moving him or her to another room risks spreading the disease. If there’s a single room available, move the roommate there.
- Insist that all staff members wear masks and take droplet precautions at all times.
- Enhance daily cleaning, especially of high-touch areas like elevator buttons and computer keyboards.
- Take resident temperatures twice a day, every day. The threshold for concern is lower for the elderly than for younger people. “We decided to go with a temperature of 99 because older adults tend to mount lower temperatures,” said Nace, who is chief of medical affairs for UPMC Senior Communities. The health system has 36 facilities in 10 counties.
- Not everyone who gets COVID-19 gets a fever. Nursing homes also should monitor for respiratory changes as well as symptoms like diarrhea, muscle aches and fatigue. Keep a list of symptoms and when they started.
- Remember that flu is still out there and is also dangerous. Nace said UPMC’s senior communities have not had any coronavirus yet but two or three now have flu cases.
- Facilities, Nace said, should notify family members immediately when there’s a COVID-19 case. “Everybody should be aware of it,” he said.
“The first thing," Nace said, "is don’t panic.”
Staff writer Allison Steele contributed to this article.
If you work in a nursing home or have a family member in a facility where someone has tested positive for the new coronavirus and would like to talk to a reporter, please email Stacey Burling at sburling@inquirer.com.