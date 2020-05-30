The suit is part of a broader, national push by houses of worship to open their doors with accompanying safety precautions, and came on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a church in California that sought to circumvent COVID-19 restrictions. New Jersey churches fell under a prohibition on indoor gatherings of more than 10 people, aimed at trying to slow the spread of a virus that’s now killed more than 103,000 Americans, including more than 11,000 in New Jersey.