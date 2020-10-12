New cases in Pa. nearing pandemic highs

Seven months into the pandemic, it’s no secret that plenty of people still downplay the risks of COVID-19. Politics clearly feeds that mind-set, but a more fundamental reason for the uneven support of COVID-19 prevention measures may lie in simple math: Despite more than 200,000 deaths and 400,000 hospitalizations in the United States, an Inquirer analysis suggests that in much of the country, the typical person knows no one in either of those categories. That explanation may seem jarring — do we really need to know someone who is gravely ill in order to practice safe behavior? — but psychologists say it makes sense. Read more here.