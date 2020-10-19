COVID-19 cases have been climbing for weeks in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Though Pennsylvania hospitalizations have doubled in about a month, from 422 to 841, Levine said Monday that “these numbers are well below what we saw in the spring.” That has many wondering: Can hospitals avoid becoming overburdened as the spread of the virus increases? The answer, experts say, is complicated. One reason hospitals are not burdened is due to the cautiousness of the elderly. “The population at greater risk of becoming ill is much more careful,” one expert said.