New Jersey will allow outdoor dining, limited-capacity nonessential retail, and day care centers to open starting Monday. This is part of Phase 2 of New Jersey’s reopening, but critics have called on the state to move faster. More businesses will reopen June 22, including hair, nail, and tanning salons; barber shops; hair braiding shops; massage parlors, day and medical spas; and tattoo parlors. Read more here about what can reopen.