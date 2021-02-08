Despite national confusion, mixed messages, and scarcity, Melinda McCann had managed to lock in a date for her Chester County parents, both cancer survivors in their 70s, to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Then she scheduled shots for her in-laws and older family and friends. She hasn’t stopped since. In just two weeks, the Exton woman, her sister, Mary Brady, and cousin, Alicia Karr, have established a network of volunteers helping dozens in the area, most of them strangers, get vaccinated. “People who don’t know how to use these tech resources,” McCann, 39, said, “that’s who we’re really trying to help.”