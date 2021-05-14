The gist: Despite the CDC’s updated guidance that fully vaccinated people are safe to shed their face coverings, some Philly-area stores told us they aren’t ready to get rid of masks. Read why here. How do I talk to my child about the new mask guidance? When will COVID-19 vaccines be available for children under age 12? We know you have questions, and we have answers. Read more here.

— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)

What you need to know:

😷 Philadelphia will ease more coronavirus restrictions later this month and move toward a full reopening on June 11. Pennsylvania will fully reopen on Memorial Day, lifting COVID-19 rules. Some capacity limits will be increased Monday.

🦠 All children should be eligible for vaccines by the end of the year, said Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president.

⚕️ Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley resigned Thursday over the cremation and disposal of remains from victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing without telling family members.

🚨 Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he was “concerned” that nearly half of firefighters and police officers in Philadelphia have skipped COVID-19 vaccines.

🚔 Philadelphia City Council is considering reducing the parking tax rate in an effort to lure visitors back into the city as the pandemic wanes.

🏀 The Sixers are offering 500 tickets for Sunday’s home game with Orlando for those who get vaccinated at one of two locations.

🏠 Philadelphia’s eviction moratorium has been extended until the end of June.

🍽️ What do restaurant workers think of the labor shortage? We’re asking.

📰 What’s going on in your county or neighborhood? We organize recent coverage of the pandemic by local counties and Philly neighborhoods to make it easier for you to find info you care about. Sign up here to get those local headlines sent directly to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Local coronavirus numbers

📈The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on confirmed coronavirus cases, deaths caused by the virus, and vaccinations to curb the spread. Track the latest data here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is allowing businesses and organizations to roll back mask mandates, following the CDC’s updated guidance that fully vaccinated people are safe to shed their face coverings. New Jersey will continue to mandate masks indoors even for fully vaccinated people and Philadelphia is still reviewing the CDC’s new guidance. But even if local jurisdictions allow for fully vaccinated people to go without masks, some Philly-area stores told us they aren’t ready to get rid of face-covering requirements. Read why here.

Many parents are now navigating how to interpret the updated CDC guidelines, which left parents of children under age 12 with questions. Do children need to wear masks? Should I still wear a mask? How do I talk to my child about the new mask guidance? When will COVID-19 vaccines be available for children under age 12? Read here for answers to all these questions and more.

Helpful resources

You got this: Eat a hoagie

There are great hoagies all around Philadelphia, from classic Italian hoagies on seeded rolls to vegan-friendly hoagies on baked-that-day bread. We compiled a guide with some of our favorites. Check them out here.

🎶 Neither the pandemic nor cancer can keep the Dance Happy design team from thriving.

🐶 Here are the best pet stores in the Philadelphia area.

🍽️ Laser Wolf was named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler.

Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.

What we’re paying attention to

Hundreds of epidemiologists had expected mask-wearing in public for at least a year, despite the updated CDC guidance, the New York Times reports.

Vox explains why the CDC decided fully vaccinated people can mostly go without masks.

The Washington Post reports on kids 11 and younger who are not eligible to be vaccinated, but enroll in vaccine trials get an early start.

Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.