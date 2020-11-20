U.S. government regulators originally called for COVID-19 vaccines to have an efficacy of at least 50%, meaning the drugs would reduce the risk of illness by half. Then manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna designed their vaccine trials aiming to prevent disease in 60% of those exposed to the coronavirus. Chief Anthony Fauci was even more optimistic over the summer, saying he hoped for 70% or 75% efficacy. But now, Pfizer and Moderna say their vaccines seem to prevent disease more than 90% of the time. My colleague Tom Avril answers how that is possible.