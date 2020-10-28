With cases rising in this region and across the country, experts are recommending a different kind of Thanksgiving this year. Thomas Farley, Philadelphia’s health commissioner, warned residents this week that the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come this winter. He urged people to stay home as much as possible and cancel holiday gatherings. If you decide to host a Thanksgiving anyway, my colleague Grace Dickinson wrote about how you should think about the risk, including talking about ground rules, assessing the size of the gathering, hosting a lunch instead of dinner, and masking up. Read the advice from experts here.