There’s no true replacement for the fleeting pleasures you’ll experience at in-person omakase, where Jesse Ito delivers his sushi piece by piece direct to diners. But his sushi to go is still a prize worthy of its hefty price tag. With expert craftsmanship and rare Japanese fish, from sublimely fatty bluefin and imported madai to Hokkaido uni kits, lusciously cut chirashi and peerlessly beautiful nigiri sets (from $65 for 11 pieces to $700 for 100), each complex bite reminds why Jesse still sets Philly’s four-bell sushi standard. Even in a takeout box, these hand-molded nigiri tastings stand out. Just ask the Eagles, who have a standing order for 2,000 pieces each week. Royal Izakaya, 780 S. Second St., 267-909-9002; royalsushiandizakaya.com/sushi