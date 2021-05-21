The gist: Are you planning to head down the Shore this summer? Things are looking “normal,’”with outdoor festivals back on the calendar and rentals booked up, but vacationers may need to BYO boogie board. Read more here. There are stockpiles of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will expire if left unused, including more than 50,000 doses in Montgomery, Chester, and Bucks Counties. Though the vaccine is safe, there is a lack of public trust after last month’s pause on its use.

— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)

What you need to know:

⚾ Phillies fans can see a game at Citizens Bank Park without masks, the team announced Friday as the city lifted lifted its outdoor mask mandate.

😷 Philadelphia still requires masks indoors, regardless of vaccine status, and unvaccinated people are encouraged to wear them outdoors. That differs from Pennsylvania, which adopted the CDC’s new mask guidance and is allowing fully vaccinated people to go maskless indoors.

💰 Philly strip clubs are taking the Small Business Administration to court over regulations barring them from granting financial assistance to “sexually prurient” businesses.

🍽️ Philadelphia restaurants and hotels, desperate for workers, are getting together for a job fair.

⚕️ CVS Pharmacy locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey now offer mental health screenings.

🦠 Anthony Fauci said the public is “misinterpreting” the CDC’s guidance on masks, which is meant to assure vaccinated people they can feel safe.

📰 What’s going on in your county or neighborhood? We organize recent coverage of the pandemic by local counties and Philly neighborhoods to make it easier for you to find info you care about. Sign up here to get those local headlines sent directly to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Local coronavirus numbers

📈The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on confirmed coronavirus cases, deaths caused by the virus, and vaccinations to curb the spread. Track the latest data here.

Memorial Day is around the corner and the Shore is ready to get back to a “normal” summer after last year’s pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. The westbound Atlantic City Expressway was already backed up with Pennsylvania plates on a Sunday afternoon, rentals are booked solid, and July 4 fireworks and outdoor music festivals are back on the calendar. But supply delays and staffing shortages also mean it’s BYO boogie board. Read more here.

There are more than 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Montgomery, Chester, and Bucks Counties that will go bad in five weeks if left unused, showing the lack of public trust in the shot after last month’s pause on its use. Some people have shown up to J&J clinics in Montgomery County only to leave when they find out which vaccine is being offered, my colleagues reported. “There is no question that after the pause, J and J is in less demand,” Bucks County Health Director David Damsker said in an email. Read more here.

Helpful resources

You got this: Eat a cheesesteak

There are tons of places to get great cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, and everyone has their own opinion on what’s best. So our food team has narrowed it down to a dozen quality versions of the city’s most iconic sandwich. Check out our guide here to Philly’s best cheesesteaks.

🏀 Here are the best places to buy Sixers gear in Philly.

⛳ Everything you need to know about disc golf in Philly, including where to play, how to throw, and where to get the right gear.

📺 Mare of Easttown’s creator brought his Delco-flavored love of basketball to the popular HBO series.

Have a tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.

What we’re paying attention to

Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.