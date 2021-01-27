It took hustle, but Heather Orman-Lubell, medical consultant at the Philadelphia private school Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, was thrilled to secure hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses for teachers and staff through a Montgomery County pharmacy. Hours later, state health officials shut down the plan, citing rules about vaccine eligibility. Before getting nixed, word of SCH Academy’s plan had trickled out to public school teachers, who questioned how a private school was able to get doses while they had been told to expect to wait at least a month. Shifting priorities and confusing messages over how schools are supposed to obtain doses are setting off a frantic search for solutions, as well as worries about equitable treatment for all.