The gist: This week, we take a look at the city’s wastewater testing that tracks COVID-19 — and why the information still isn’t being shared with the public. Plus, Moderna is taking Pfizer and BioNTech to court over its vaccine patents in a case that has a backstory rooted in Philadelphia. And after decades of increasing, life expectancy in the United States declined for the second year in a row, thanks in part to the pandemic.

📥 Tell us: If you’ve had COVID, what was your experience like? Send us a note, and we’ll share some responses in next week’s newsletter. Please keep it to 35 words.

📰 Sign up for Must-Read Alerts: Get must-reads, our most fascinating, in-depth stories, along with timely news to stay informed by signing up for our alerts.

— Nick Vadala (@njvadala, health@inquirer.com)

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

Wastewater testing for COVID-19 is among the most reliable ways to track COVID infections, and it’s one of the tools that Philadelphia health officials use to evaluate the state of the pandemic in the city. Officials still aren’t sharing the information with the public, but, like other metrics, it’s pointing to a familiar conclusion: a “slight, gradual decline in COVID cases.”

What you need to know

💉 The FDA has authorized updated boosters that target the newest variants, but the CDC still needs to recommend who should get the additional shot.

💉 Moderna has sued Pfizer and BioNTech over patents for the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that it believes the companies’ vaccine infringes on patents it filed between 2010 and 2016.

🔬 Moderna’s vaccine lawsuit has a Philly backstory connected to a lab at the University of Pennsylvania and the work of the school’s vaccine scientists.

😷 The majority of schools have dropped mask policies, and suburban Philadelphia districts continue to align with their county’s recommendations.

💀 After decades of mostly rising life expectancy in the United States, life expectancy declined in 2021 for a second consecutive year, according to the CDC.

🧪 Every household in American can receive three shipments of free COVID-19 tests from the federal government, but Friday is the last day you can order them.

🗳️ Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, who defended Gov. Tom Wolf’s policies as state attorney general, says he opposes mask and vaccine mandates and instead believes we need to “educate and empower” the public, business owners, school leaders, and others.

🍹 Demand for delivery services skyrocketed during the pandemic, and now in New Jersey, third-party delivery of booze and to-go cocktails is officially a go.

Local coronavirus numbers

📉 Coronavirus cases are falling in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

Helpful resources

What you’re saying

We recently asked what your experience with being sick with COVID was like. Here’s what you told us:

🤒 “...it’s lingering longer than I thought. Did not take Paxlovid because I thought my case was mild and I would have needed to temporarily stop some prescriptions.”

🤷 “It felt like a cold.”

💊 “Fully vaccinated and 2 booster shots. Fatigue and loss of appetite. No fever, cough or breathing problems. Taking Paxlovid for the next 5 days.”

👍 “A bit tired and headaches...not bad.”

🥱 “I got COVID from 10 yo grandson who brought it from school. I had virtually no symptoms. I maybe was tired first day.”

A dose of diversion: Delcoland mini-golf is trying to make Delco even more Delco

Just when you thought Delaware County couldn’t get any more Delco, lifers Nick Reynolds and John McKenzie are here to prove you wrong with their new mini-golf course, Delcoland. As you might guess, it’s Delco-themed, and (of course) attached to a cheesesteak shop known as Delco Steaks. The borough of Media may be Delco’s county seat, but Delcoland is its capital.

🇺🇸 Going to Made in America this weekend? From the lineup to parking, here is everything you need to know about this year’s festival.

🍻 If you’re celebrating Labor Day weekend down the shore, we’ve got the libations covered. Here are Atlantic City’s best happy hours.

🎧 Staying in? No problem. Relax at home and check out one of these Philly-centric podcasts, whether you’re looking for news, sports, history, or food.