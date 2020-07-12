Coronavirus is adding financial stress to an industry that was already poorly funded. While Medicare and Medicaid pay for many resident tests, care homes are generally on the hook for screening tests for staff. Reifsnyder said that one testing sweep of staff in its 37 Pennsylvania facilities costs $600,000. (Private insurance pays for tests when people have symptoms.) The extra PPE and cleaning supplies cost money, too. Jon Dolan, president and CEO of the Health Care Association of New Jersey, estimates that the extra costs will add up to $150,000 to $200,000 a month for an average nursing home. On top of that, he said the population is down 20% in facilities that had COVID-19 and 10% in others.