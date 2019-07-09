On Friday morning Hahnemann University Hospital will close its maternity unit, which last year delivered about 130 babies a month.
State and city regulators have ordered the debt-ridden safety-net hospital to hold off shutting down services. Nonetheless, Drexel University College of Medicine’s department of obstetrics and gynecology sent a letter on Tuesday to 20,000 patients informing them of the maternity closure.
“The hospital will halt all non-emergency surgeries and procedures by July 12 and it is necessary to plan for future surgical procedures and deliveries at another location,” the letter said. “If you are due to give birth in July or August, we will contact you by phone to help arrange for your admission to another Philadelphia hospital.”
Patients still will be able to get prenatal and gynecology care from Drexel ob-gyn’s four medical office locations and its midwife health center, the letter said.
Drexel’s medical school uses Hahnemann as its primary teaching hospital.
Hahnemann’s parent company, Philadelphia Academic Health System, has said the hospital will close in September. Significant portions of the 171-year-old institution, including trauma care in the emergency room, have already been winding down since the stunning announcement on June 26. Four days after that announcement, the owners filed for bankruptcy for both Hahnemann and St Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
California investment banker Joel Freedman, chairman and CEO of Hahnemann’s parent company, has faced financial turmoil almost from the moment the firm bought the two hospitals last year, paying $170 million to Tenet Healthcare Corp.
Hahnemann draws largely from North Philadelphia neighborhoods, many within walking distance, and a large proportion of patients are on Medicaid, the government health plan for the poor.
Owen Montgomery, chair of Drexel’s department of ob-gyn, called Hahnemann’s demise a “tragedy.”
Asked what would happen if a woman in labor — unaware of the maternity shutdown — walked into Hahnemann’s emergency department on Friday or thereafter, Montgomery said she would be stabilized and transferred by ambulance to another hospital.
The letter from the ob-gyn department said it is “working closely” with Jefferson University Hospital to transfer care there, but patients can deliver “in any hospital you choose.” Without Hahnemann, Philadelphia will have five remaining hospital maternity units, plus a special delivery center for high-risk pregnancies at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The city lost nine maternity wards between 1997 and 2007.
At the Maternity Care Coalition, executives said they had no forewarning of Hahnemann’s abrupt move. The Philadelphia-based nonprofit — which is dedicated to improving maternal and child health with a focus on low-income families — has been part of local efforts to make childbirth safer.
The closure “does concern us from the standpoint of trying to reduce maternal mortality,” said Marianne Fray, the coalition’s chief executive officer. “The more barriers to care, the more it increases that possibility that they’ll have adverse outcomes.”