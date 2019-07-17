Four stalwarts of the Philadelphia healthcare community are joining forces to explore a purchase of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, the sister institution of soon-to-be-closed Hahnemann University Hospital.
Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Temple Health said Wednesday they had formed a consortium to negotiate such a deal.
St. Christopher’s and Hahnemann both are part of the recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by the hospitals’ owner, Philadelphia Academic Health System, which aims to close Hahnemann Sept. 6, though certain services already have stopped.
A lawyer working on the bankruptcy said Wednesday that the purchase price would likely be revealed as part of the court process soon. The case’s next court date is slated for Friday.
Hospital finance experts speculated that the right to operate the hospital might sell in the range of $100 million to $150 million. The land and hospital facilities are owned separately by Philadelphia Academic, and so would be sold in a transaction apart from the bankruptcy process.
The four consortium members all have academic affiliations with St. Christopher’s to train physicians, nurses, or other healthcare staff. The group said it would submit a Letter of Intent to the hospital owner’s parent company.
The group’s overture was welcomed by the leadership of St. Christopher’s. The announcement of the consortium included a statement from Achintya Moulick, the chief medical officer and chairman of cardiothoracic surgery at St. Christopher’s.
“In a time of difficult transition for health care in Philadelphia, four healthcare organizations stepping up to do what’s right by St. Christopher’s patients is truly emblematic of neighbors helping neighbors,” Moulick said. “This will ensure continuity of care and service to the children of the community it serves, especially the underserved population."
Though St. Christopher’s serves a predominantly low-income population, its finances have remained more stable than those of Hahnemann, given the availability of government health insurance for all children. St. Christopher’s posted a pre-tax profit of $58 million in the most recent fiscal year available.
St. Christopher’s, which has 188 beds and 1,500 employees, would return to its former status as a non-profit institution if the sale goes through.
Joshua A. Nemzoff of Nemzoff & Co., a leading national provider of hospital merger and acquisition services, called the consortium’s initiative “fantastic.”
“The idea that they are stepping up to save St. Chris is great,” he said. “It’s about time someone in the Philadelphia market stepped up.”
As a hospital serving poor children, St.Christopher’s is far more irreplaceable that Hahnemann: “St. Chris provides a critical function,” Nemzoff said. “When kids get sick, they can’t wait two months for appointment. They can’t sit for hours in an emergency room.”
At the same time, Nemzoff said the tangled business, real estate and bankruptcy issues could be obstacles. And assuming the acquisition succeeds, the needs and interests of the four partners may conflict as they try to collaborate on controlling St. Christopher’s.
“Majority rules on a board. It’s easy when you have one hospital,” Nemzoff said. “If you put Jefferson and Temple together, you run the very real possibility that they may disagree.”
St. Christopher’s had small losses in the last two years it was owned by Tenet Healthcare Corp., but it had been consistently profitable before that. It has effectively been helping to support operations at Hahnemann in recent years.
Tenet sold St. Christopher’s and Hahnemann to Philadelphia Academic in early 2018.
