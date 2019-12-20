View this post on Instagram

The letter we delivered to management today: *************** We the workers of Cake Life Bake Shop, announce the formation of Cafe Workers United (Fishtown Local 1). We believe that solidarity through unionization will not only grant us the fair treatment we deserve, but will enhance our abilities to perform our jobs and serve the customers who patronize Cake Life. *************** Working in the service industry is tiring, stressful and chaotic. We are expected to sacrifice our health, well-being and comfort in exchange for low wages and no benefits. *************** In recognition of your desire to be a progressive business and workplace, we hope that you will understand our right to demand a more stable and supportive work environment. *************** We organize not out of spite, but out of hope for a better life, involving a living wage, paid sick and vacation days, reliable schedules and protection from harassment. *************** We know that these demands will strengthen our workplace, encourage professional development, improve morale and impede high turnover rates. In forming a union within the service industry, we hope that we can become an example to workers across the city, state and country and demonstrate the power inherent in unions and workplace solidarity. *************** We ask that you voluntarily recognize Cafe Workers United so that we may meet together at the table and move forward with contract negotiations. If not, we are prepared to meet the demands of the long and arduous bureaucratic process leading up to a union election, which we anticipate winning. #acakelifeworthliving