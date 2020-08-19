In Pennsylvania, these workers, who say they deserve to be paid for the risks they take going to work, are not high wage earners: A quarter of workers deemed essential during the pandemic make less than $30,000 annually, according to an Inquirer analysis of federal employment data, while two-thirds make under the state household median income of $60,000. The median hourly wage for home care workers, thousands of whom will benefit from the hazard pay, is $11.17, according to a 2019 report from Pennsylvania’s Long-Term Care Council.