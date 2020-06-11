The bill, introduced by Councilmember Helen Gym and supported by more than two dozen labor groups, would make it illegal for employers to retaliate against workers who refuse to work in conditions that expose them to the risk of the coronavirus and who speak out about their experiences. It’s a measure that would give some teeth to the city and the state’s public health orders regarding how businesses should protect their workers during the pandemic. As such, it’s likely to draw critique from the business community.