As workers grow increasingly desperate in the face of life-threatening conditions, Philadelphia labor leaders have come together to demand the city protect employees deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials representing more than 30 union locals and worker groups called Monday for Mayor Jim Kenney to make testing available for all essential workers and to prevent employers from firing employees who stay home if they feel sick. The effort, led by the UPS workers’ union Teamsters Local 623 and worker group One Pennsylvania, is the first attempt at uniting the city’s labor movement during the pandemic.
“Workers were called upon to deliver us through this crisis,” the union leaders wrote in a letter to Kenney. “It’s time they are delivered the respect and protections they deserve.”
The demands follow a national trend of broadening rights for essential workers, often in the form of an “essential worker bill of rights.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) proposed legislation earlier this month, as did members of New York’s City Council. The first day Philadelphia City Council will be able to introduce legislation to support essential workers since the city went into lockdown is May 1, and Councilmembers Helen Gym and Kendra Brooks said they plan to do so.
In the last two years, Philadelphia has passed cutting-edge, progressive labor laws, though it has lagged on enforcement.
Cities have increasingly passed worker protection laws as the federal government has not acted on worker issues, and the pandemic has been no different. The federal government’s coronavirus paid sick leave law left out most American workers, and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the federal agency in charge of protecting workers, has largely left matters of worker safety up to employers.
Kenney said Monday that the city is reviewing the demands. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said that while he hopes the city can expand its testing capabilities, it would not likely test people who don’t have symptoms. Officials continue to prioritize testing for symptomatic healthcare workers, people in nursing homes, and those over the age of 50.
Pennsylvania’s essential workers, who are largely low-wage, have been increasingly vocal about working conditions during the crisis.
Last week, the Transport Workers Union Local 324, which represents thousands of SEPTA workers, held off on a threatened job action protesting safety conditions after Kenney intervened. On Friday, a group of workers at a South Philadelphia nursing home that’s seen 16 deaths voted to authorize a strike, saying their employer was putting employees and the residents they cared for in danger. And the union representing city correctional officers took the unusual step of calling for reducing the jail population as a safety measure for its members.
That’s to say nothing of the undocumented workers and others not represented by unions, who have continued to work, but are less empowered to speak up.
The labor groups are also calling for the city to enforce safety protocols, for the Office of Labor to help workers take legal action against their employers, and to reopen Hahnemann University Hospital for public use.
Kenney said it’s too expensive to reopen Hahnemann and that the city has “moved on" after a high-profile dispute with the building’s owner.
Among the letter’s signers were unions representing essential workers like the American Postal Workers Union Local 89, UFCW Local 1776, which represents grocery store workers and meatpacking plant workers, and the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP).
Two of the city’s biggest unions, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and 32BJ SEIU, did not sign. The building trades were largely absent from the list as well, though Pat Eiding, president of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO who also sits on the board of the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, did sign.
-Staff writer Sean Collins Walsh contributed to this report.