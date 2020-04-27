The demands follow a national trend of broadening rights for essential workers, often in the form of an “essential worker bill of rights.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) proposed legislation earlier this month, as did members of New York’s City Council. The first day Philadelphia City Council will be able to introduce legislation to support essential workers since the city went into lockdown is May 1, and Councilmembers Helen Gym and Kendra Brooks said they plan to do so.