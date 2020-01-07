The “portable benefits” system written into the law, that will allow these workers to accrue paid time off, will take longer to implement, as the city has to purchase a system and hire a contractor to run it. This request for proposals process has not yet begun, Chewning said. The National Domestic Workers Alliance, the parent organization of the local group that advocated for the bill of rights, has such a system and said it would apply to the city’s request for proposals. It’ll be the first city-run program in the country that allows domestic workers to access paid time off.