🏊 Pool’s open | Outdoorsy Newsletter

Right now, going out doesn’t sound all that appealing — even the trains feel sluggish. And if you’re not prepared, the heat can actually be quite dangerous. This is the part where I want to say, “Don’t sweat it,” but let’s be real — you probably already are. Still, that’s why this newsletter exists: to give you tips and tricks for any challenge in nature, and show you how to stay safe doing it.

☀️ Your weekend weather outlook: Some relief from the extreme heat (phew).

Wooder ice aside, few things offer cooler relief than a good swim.

Philadelphia began opening public pools on June 13, with another wave opening this week — and more set to open through the weekend.

Today, Mitchell Pool, Hancock Pool, and Ford Pool are set to debut for the season.

Not all city pools are available, though. Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

🥵 Summer heat guide: From keeping your pets cool, to dealing with no air-conditioning, and ways to prevent (or treat) heat-related illness, our comprehensive guide has you covered.

🌊 Water safety: A Yeadon swim club is offering free swim lessons for kids (CBS), and a New Jersey nonprofit has unveiled a plan to reduce drownings.

😮‍💨 Calming the nerves: Heat anxiety is real, according to a local counselor. Here are some ways to cope.

News worth knowing

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. — Sleepy college students huddled around their professor in a quiet campground, shuffling their feet and fending off yawns on this cool May night.

It was a few minutes before midnight, and moonlight filtered through the pines in Belleplain State Forest. Elsewhere in New Jersey’s southernmost county, other groups gathered much the same way, by dunes, marshes, and airports. They stretched their calves and tightened the laces on their hiking boots. They yearned for coffee.

James Kellam, an associate professor of biology at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., monitored the time. There was no ceremony, no bullhorn to kickoff the competition, just the clock.

“OK, ladies and gentlemen, it’s now midnight,” Kellam whispered. “Good luck.” — Jason Nark

🐦 Tag along with Jason for one of the nation’s premier bird-watching events.

June is National Pollinator Month, so it’s a good time to learn about the critical role they play in our ecosystem.

After learning about sustainable gardening at Wissahickon Trail workshops, a Montgomery County man is on a mission to convince other homeowners to turn their lawns into native habitats that can support pollinators like bees, flies, butterflies, beetles, and hummingbirds.

See how Zibi Bieniaszewski and his wife, Kasia, transformed their Ambler garden to help pollinators thrive.

Keep reading: In Philly’s Pollinator Network, the birds and the bees have our backs, too.

I recently visited Hopkins Farm Creamery in Lewes, Del. The ice cream was delicious.

Closer to Philly, check out our list of dairy farms, creameries, and cheesemakers worth a drive.

Shoutout to Larry R. for sharing this stunning photo of his favorite outdoor memory: “Moonrise over French Creek State Park.”

