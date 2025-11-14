⭐ Outdoorsy Wrapped 2025 | Outdoorsy Newsletter

It’s that time of year: everything’s changing, from the weather to the foliage, to the clocks and our wardrobes.

It also means this newsletter is going into hibernation, but the journey’s not over yet.

Advertisement

The best of Outdoorsy: How did we spend this season together? Let’s take a trip down memory lane and recap the top moments. That tastes gourd: See how Philadelphia Zoo’s animals enjoy pumpkin-feeding season. 2025 Philadelphia Marathon guide: Everything you need to know about the city’s largest marathon yet.

⛅ Your weekend weather outlook: Friday should be nice, but some rain might dampen Saturday and Sunday.

— Paola Pérez (outdoorsy@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

2025 roundup

All season long, this newsletter brought you practical guides to take on the outside world — with confidence.

It’s time to say goodbye (for now). We plan to bring back weekly editions once the weather gets nice enough to enjoy the outdoors in 2026.

Before we part ways, allow me to refresh your memory about some of the season’s most memorable adventures:

Favorite activities

✨ Enjoying the fleeting lightning bug season.

😍 Finding the perfect hike through The Inquirer’s quiz.

🛶 Exploring with others by joining outdoor clubs.

🐾 Learning how to coexist with coyotes in the wild.

🌲 Uncovering the mystery of the Magic Forest.

Favorite stories

🐻 When a bear invaded Jason Nark’s campsite.

🍄 Philly scientists turning fungi into medicine.

🥾 Nark’s grueling hike of Pa.’s toughest trail.

🍉 The history of Philly’s most famous watermelons.

🌱 Why (and how) people are practicing greener burials.

Favorite reader experiences

🏕️ Kevin R.’s favorite campground (a lake for paddling included).

🚶 David E. sharing how he and his wife love and thrive thanks to walks.

📵 Melissa S.’s helpful trail safety tip.

🥭 Jeff L. and Dan S.’s tips on finding pawpaws in our region.

😲 Wilbert D., Mitch B. and Nancy M.’s encounters with coyotes.

Special thanks to everyone who sent in anecdotes and pictures.

Did I miss your favorite moment of the season? What did you like about this year’s newsletter? Write me an email to let me know.

News worth knowing

🎤 Now we’re passing the microphone to Beatrice Foreman.

When Cindy the hippopotamus emerged from her moat inside the Philadelphia Zoo around 3 p.m. Tuesday, she immediately knew what to do.

Though zookeepers refer to 36-year-old Cindy as the diva of the hippo enclosure, she was extra patient as she stared up, mouth closed and eyes smiling, at the white pumpkin waiting to be dropped into her mouth. As if on command, Cindy unhinged her jaw to receive the delectable gourd, crunching it in two.

When she was done, Cindy opened her mouth like a child who wants to prove to their parents that they ate their vegetables. Remnants of pumpkin guts flecked her teeth.

It was a picture-perfect moment.

Year after year, videos of zookeepers feeding pumpkins to hungry, hungry hippos at the Philadelphia Zoo go viral, earning millions of views and the types of comments typically reserved for videos of cats behaving badly. — Beatrice Foreman

Discover how the zoo makes pumpkin-feeding season special for the animals.

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience

Shout-out to Molly Messana of Ambler, who wrote in about some recent activities:

I explored Franklin Parker Preserve in New Jersey for the first time this fall guided by a friend and my dog Lily. The preserve covers 16 square miles in the Pine Barrens with sandy trails winding through pitch pine forest and a former cranberry farm.

One of my favorite spots is, of course, Sedgley Woods Disc Golf Course in Fairmount Park for its towering trees, well-worn paths, and (ideally) abundance of birdies.

That’s awesome, Molly. Great fall foliage shot, too! We’ll definitely go to the preserve next season.

👋🏽 See you later

Thanks again for tagging along for Outdoorsy this season. I appreciate you sharing your beautiful photos and fun stories, and for taking on each challenge with me.

This newsletter may be taking a break, but rest assured — we’ll be back in your inbox soon.

In the meantime, you can sign up for The Inquirer’s Morning Newsletter to read more of what I write on Saturdays and Sundays. I also highly recommend you check out The Inquirer’s Things To Do Newsletter with the best fun things to do in and around Philly every week.

Take care out there, OK?

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.