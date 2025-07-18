✨ It’s firefly season | Outdoorsy Newsletter

Sticky season is in full swing. Between Dan DeLuca’s summer playlist, The Inquirer’s heat guide, and this newsletter, we should have everything we need to take on the outdoors together, with confidence. (And a little bit of sweat.)

In this edition:

Advertisement

Fireflies out in full force: See where to find them in and around Philly. An elusive insect: What plays into the firefly’s global decline? Your outdoorsy experience: A reader talks about his encounter with a wild coyote.

🥵 The weekend forecast: More moisture. It’s brutal out here. Keep water and sunscreen on deck.

— Paola Pérez (outdoorsy@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

I was at Pentridge Station one recent evening when a lucky ladybug landed at my table. As the sun went down, I also noticed another bright insect fluttering around us: a firefly.

✨ The lightning bug, as Philadelphians call it, is hard to miss. Its golden glow dancing through the deepening summer night sparks a nostalgic kind of magic. (And yes, spotting one does make me want to sing that song.)

✨ I’ve noticed more fireflies this season, and I’m not alone. Turns out there’s a surge in sightings in central and rural parts of the state, too. Our increasingly warm and wet weather plays a role.

✨ You can find them by open meadows near woods or water — think streams, ponds, or rivers — and well-maintained backyards with native plants. Apart from beer gardens, I’ve spotted a few while walking around my neighborhood at dusk. I always stop to hang around for a little longer and soak up the moment as they light up.

Your best bet for firefly sightings will be outside of the city, but there are a few Philly-area spots that offer some of the best opportunities to see them. Check them out before they disappear for the season.

📮 What do you think? Have you seen more lightning bugs this summer? Do you have any special firefly memories? I’d love to hear your stories.

News worth knowing

We may be seeing more fireflies around, but that doesn’t mean the glowing beetles are growing in population.

🎤 Now we’re passing the microphone to Jason Nark.

The boy shuffled, silently, in the wet grass beneath a maple tree, looking like a little blue ghost in his rain poncho. The sky was deep purple and fading fast. He held a peanut butter jar in one hand, the cap in the other, and waited, patiently, for nature’s magic show to begin at the Linn Conservancy in Union County. Giggles erupted from out by the corn field, then excited screams by the forest’s edge.

Then, in the growing dark beneath that tree, he saw it too, that momentary flash of greenish-yellow, like a fairy, floating through the night. “Oh my gosh,” Andrés Estrada said, sealing his jar. “I got one.”

The fireflies seemed to outnumber the raindrops on this stormy June night, thousands of them blinking in every direction in the air above the fields. Researchers say firefly numbers are in decline, globally, however, and there’s a concern that nights like this in Central Pennsylvania and everywhere else, could become rare.

“What’s really become apparent is that we just don’t have enough data,” Sarah Lower, a biology professor at Bucknell University, said at the conservancy. “There’s so much we don’t know about them.” — Jason Nark (June 2023)

Read on for more on what’s happening to the firefly.

5 seconds of calm

Gotta stop to take in the serene Schuylkill. I captured this along the Pencoyd Trail.

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience

A few weeks ago, I told you about a rise in coyote sightings, and what to do if you see one. Wilbert Durant wrote in from Lansdowne to share a recent encounter with a coyote. He told me he’d never seen one in the area before:

I was out with my small dog and saw it approach from the street. For a second, I thought it was a fox. I put my flashlight on it and I could see, it was taller and the coloring was this gray and brown with a longer tail, pointing downward. I think it wanted the little dog. It retreated twice across the street and returned, both times avoiding getting hit by a vehicle which slowed!

Do you have any unforgettable memories in the wild? In 200 words, tell me us about your favorite outdoor adventures. Pictures, if you have them, are awesome. You might see it featured in a future newsletter.

👋🏽 This heat is no joke, folks. Stay hydrated, and take care out there!

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.