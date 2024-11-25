Your guide to the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024

Philadelphia is home to the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the nation, which celebrates its 105th edition this year.

Officially known as the 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade, Philly’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is back on Thursday, and it’s bringing along tons of floats, special performers, and fun. But with the festivities come the road closures, parking restrictions, and transit detours.

Here, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know for this year’s annual holiday parade. Happy Thanksgiving, Philadelphia.

Parade route

This year’s 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast starts at 8:30 a.m., with the parade kicking off at 9 a.m.

The route starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and heads east toward 16th Street, where it turns left and heads north to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. From there, the parade follows the Parkway west to Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where it concludes. The parade is free to watch.

Weather

There could be a storm on Thanksgiving weekend, reports The Inquirer’s Anthony Wood. With brisk breezes expected to drive wind chills, colder, stormier patterns are on the horizon. Keep an eye out on the National Weather Service for the day-of forecast.

Thanksgiving parade road closures

Road closures will start Monday night with Eakins Oval closing for parade rehearsals from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Various closures will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, according to the city’s Office of Special Events. Roads will reopen on a rolling basis as they are cleaned and serviced, and all road closures are scheduled to be lifted by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Scheduled road closures for the parade are as follows:

Monday

6:30-11 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and MLK Jr. Drive closed for parade rehearsals.

Tuesday

6:30-11 p.m. — Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and MLK Jr. Drive closed for parade rehearsals.

Wednesday

9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and MLK Jr. Drive closed for parade rehearsals. 4 p.m. — Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 21st St. to 20th St. closed for site build until the end of the parade on Thursday, Nov. 28. 6:30 p.m. – Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site building until the end of the parade on Thursday, Nov. 28. 7 p.m. – Inbound lanes of JFK Blvd., from 20th St. to 30th St., will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade on Thursday, Nov. 28. 8 p.m. – Outbound lanes of JFK Blvd., from 20th St. to 30th St. Station, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Thursday

Midnight — JFK Blvd., from 30th St. to 16th St., will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade. 2 a.m. – 20th St., from Ben Franklin Pkwy. to Race St., will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m. 2 a.m. – Market St., from 19th St. to 20th St., will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade. 5 a.m. – 20th St., from JFK Blvd. to Arch St., will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade. 6 a.m. – 20th St., from Market St. to Ben Franklin Pkwy., will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade. 6 a.m. – Market St., from 19th St. to 22nd St., will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade. 7 a.m. – Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the parade. 7:30 a.m. – Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.

There will be traffic delays during the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time on Thursday.

Parking

There will be “Temporary No Parking” signs posted in areas on and around the parade route starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m., the Office of Special Events said. Cars parked in prohibited parking areas will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, The Inquirer has a guide on what to do when you’ve been “courtesy towed.”

Metered parking elsewhere in the city is free on Thanksgiving. Additionally, you can check the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s website for a list of parking garages and parking lots around the parade route.

SEPTA service

SEPTA buses, trains, and trolleys will run on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving. You can follow real-time updates on the agency’s System Status website, via TransitView on the SEPTA app, or on X at @SEPTA_Bus.

Temporary detours for several city bus routes begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, and should end at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Routes affected during that time include: 38 and 43.

Additional affected routes: 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, 125, and MFO detoured on Wednesday and Thursday.

For detailed information about route detours, check SEPTA’s System Status Page at septa.org.

Parade floats and performers

Guests this year include celebrities such Delco’s Susan Noles from the Golden Bachelor, Lisa Ann Walter from ABC’s Abbott Elementary, and appearances from Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, and Mark Consuelos.

As for floats and balloons, look out for classic characters like Bumble the Abominable Snowman, Brainy Smurf, Tasmanian Devil, and others.

And this year’s musical performers include Rock ‘n’ Roll of Famer Darlene Love, hip hop group the Sugarhill Gang, and other musical acts with local talent.

Where to watch

If you’re looking to attend the parade, you can watch from anywhere along its route, for free. Some favorite spots to watch include the Franklin Institute, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eakins Oval, and Logan Circle.

How to watch from home

The parade will air live from 8:30 a.m. until noon on 6abc and can be streamed via the station’s website, the 6abc Philadelphia News App, on Disney+, or on Hulu.

6abc Action News’ Adam Joseph, Alicia Vitarelli, Cecily Tynan, Karen Rogers, and Rick Williams will host, alongside Emmy winner Carson Kressley.

