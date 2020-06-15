The center administers its own low-interest loan program and the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to offset the revenue lost during the pandemic, but so far only 10 businesses have sought help applying for relief and received funds. A dozen more are in the process of applying. Many are staying away because of the complexity of the application, said Jesse Blitzstein, director of community and economic development for the Enterprise Center. They also are afraid to assume any debt as they’ve had no income.