The best photos in August by Philadelphia Inquirer staff photographers

August marked the end of pool season and shore season, and the beginning of the new school year.

There were ups and downs, from the forgiving of more than $1 million in medical debt to the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry by a Philadelphia police officer.

» READ MORE: See the best photos in July by Inquirer staff photographers

Here are the best photographs from August made by Philadelphia Inquirer staff photographers.

A goat licks a block of ice filled with vegetables at the Philadelphia Zoo on Aug. 1. The zoo takes steps to ensure the animals are kept cool during the hot summer months.

Kevin Gaskins, 11, of Philadelphia, holds a goat during an activity from the Philly Goat Project outside the Public Library in Philadelphia on Aug. 7.

Phillies J.T. Realmuto runs to pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who threw a no-hitter during his Phillies debut. The Phillies beat the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 9.

Sen. John Fetterman talks with Greg Heller (left), third generation owner of Heller Orchards, in Wapwallopen, Pa., Aug. 10. He visited Pennsylvania farmers during a Senate recess.

Guests lit their sparklers at the 11th annual Dîner en Blanc at Memorial Hall in Fairmont Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 10.

Four-year-old Edda Graboyes (right) leaves the pool at Sacks Playground, followed by her father Jon Graboyes, in Philadelphia on Aug. 13. The Sacks pool closed that day.

A DC Comics superhero Blue Beetle promotion on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Aug. 15.

A photographer photographs the USAF Thunderbirds during the Atlantic City Airshow practice day on Aug. 16.

Fans watch as Lionel Messi attempts to score past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake in the second half of a Leagues Cup Match between the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., on Aug. 15. Miami beat Union, 4-1.

Zoraida Garcia, aunt of Eddie Irizarry, tears up during a balloon release in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Aug. 16. Irizarry was shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer earlier in the week.

Jackson Kruis, 6, slides down the mud on Aug. 16, keeping the mud slide run tradition alive during the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

Dan Spedaliere and his six-year-old daughter, Zinnia Spedaliere, of Langhorne, Pa., splash down near the end of “Your First Mud Run” at the Gloucester County Fairgrounds in Mullica Hill, N.J., on August 20.

Leslie Ann Garcia, Aransis Garcia, Maria Garcia, speak at the funeral of their brother Eddie Irizarry, in Philadelphia on Aug. 22.

Sam Silverman, 17, a senior drum major, dressed up as Dwight Schrute from the Office, during band practice at Wissahickon High School in Ambler, Pa., on Aug., 23.

A group raised more than $15,000 to buy medical debt worth $1.6 million. They celebrated with a ceremonial debt burning on Aug. 25. Lou Garner holds up the burning debt bill along the Delaware River.

Horses are fed at the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in North Philadelphia on Aug. 26. The Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club hosted its annual back-to-school party with free pony rides and giveaways such as backpacks and lunch boxes.

The Asbury Park boardwalk on Aug. 28.

Two supporters of curriculum changes fist bump before the Pennridge School Board approved controversial new curriculum written with the help of a consultant tied to the conservative Hillsdale College on Aug. 28.

Others record the moment on their phones as U.S. Sen. Cory Booker records a video message on the phone of Kingsway Regional High School senior Dillon Dukes - for his history teacher, Edward Moody - at the firehouse in Clayton, Gloucester Co., on Aug. 29.

Rain falls over Center City during the morning commute at 15th and Market Street on Aug. 30.

Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper kisses his jersey after hitting a two-run homer and his 300th career home run during the 8th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 30.

In a photo taken from Drexel Hill, Pa., the colorful sunset from the west reflects off of the Center City Philadelphia buildings just before the blue moon on Aug. 30.