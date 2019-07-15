Multiple-Victim Shootings in Philadelphia

Since 2015, Philadelphia has had four incidents in which at least six people were struck by gunfire at one location. All of the shootings took place in May, June, or July at outdoor celebrations.

The map below shows locations of shootings in Philadelphia with two or more victims since Jan. 1, 2015. Click on the markers on the map for more information.

June 21, 2015

10 victims

Ten people are struck by birdshot from a shotgun at a cookout in the 4100 block of Ogden Street in West Philadelphia.

May 21, 2017

9 victims

Two gunmen open fire on people attending an outdoor graduation party on N. 23rd Street in North Philadelphia.

July 13, 2019

7 victims

Seven people are shot during a community cookout and basketball tournament at Baker Playground in Overbrook.

June 16, 2019

6 victims

One person is killed and five others are injured at an outdoor graduation party at Finnegan Playground in Southwest Philadelphia, the worst incident during a Father’s Day weekend in which 28 people were shot throughout the city.

SOURCE: Philadelphia Police Department

