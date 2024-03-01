NJ businessman pleads guilty to bribing U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez with a $60,000 Mercedes

A key codefendant in the corruption case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez pleaded guilty Friday and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, admitting he attempted to bribe the New Jersey Democrat with a Mercedes-Benz worth more than $60,000.

Jose Uribe, a former insurance broker, told a federal judge in Manhattan that with that 2019 gift he’d hoped to buy Menendez’s assistance with two pending criminal investigations involving his associates and employees.

His guilty plea to charges including conspiracy, obstruction of justices, honest services fraud and tax evasion marked a significant break in the second bribery case to threaten Menendez in less than a decade.

Uribe was among three businessmen charged last fall in the latest corruption probe, in which prosecutors accused Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and the luxury car in exchange for his influence over legal matters and foreign affairs that directly affected their businesses.

The senator has repeatedly denied those allegations, vowing to take his case to trial, and rebuffed calls for him to resign.

This latest case comes less than six years after Menendez escaped the threat of conviction in a separate federal bribery probe — one alleging that he accepted lavish gifts, flights on private jets, and campaign support from a Florida eye doctor.

A jury weighing those charges deadlocked in 2017, and the judge later acquitted Menendez of some of the charges before prosecutors opted not to retry the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.