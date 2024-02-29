Broad Street Run reaches its 40,000-person limit for the first time since the pandemic

Looks like they did need that lottery again after all.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, the number of applicants looking to participate in the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run exceeded the race’s 40,000-person capacity limit. In all, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, which organizes the run, received 40,529 registrations for this year’s race, spokesperson Charlotte Merrick said.

“Parks & Rec is thrilled to see such an enthusiastic return in interest for participating in the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run,” Merrick said. “Our number of applicants this year exceeded our ability to accommodate all potential runners.”

As a result of the increased interest, the department needed its lottery system in which applicants are randomly selected to participate. That system had been used annually between 2013 and 2020, with the race drawing more applicants than its capacity limit would allow each year.

But registration numbers were lower in the years since the pandemic. In 2020, for example, the Broad Street Run was canceled, and instead went virtual. In 2021, it was postponed to October, and 18,818 people registered to run, with about 17,000 people participating.

The increase in interest continued in 2022, with about 27,500 people taking part. And in 2023, more than 36,000 runners signed up.

Now, though, registrations slightly outpaced available capacity, meaning just over 500 registrants didn’t make the cut for this year’s race. Registrants were informed whether they were selected last week, leading to some complaints on social media.

“NOT selected for the BSR lottery ... what the heck? Is this a sign?,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Are my running days over?”

Well, not exactly. Merrick said that runners who didn’t get an entry may be able to run with one of the Broad Street Run’s charity partners, the information for which is available on the event’s website.

And even though some folks may be unhappy with the results of the lottery, even needing to reinstitute it is something of a big step.

“While we understand the disappointment of applicants impacted by our limit on participants, this return to pre-pandemic numbers is a huge milestone for the department,” Merrick said.

The lottery, however, isn’t the only return to form for the Broad Street Run in 2024. Set to take place on May 5, the race’s course will have runners crossing the finish line at the Navy Yard for the first time in three years, and spectators have been encouraged to cheer on participants along the race route.

In recent years, the Broad Street Run’s traditional course had been altered by Navy Yard construction that resulted in route changes and a relocated finish line. But now, after the start on North Broad Street just below Somerville Avenue, it will once again take a straight shot all the way south to the Navy Yard.

The one big difference this year, though, is that the start time has been pushed a half hour earlier than usual to 7:30 a.m. That change was made to accommodate a Phillies game — an event that also caused a date change for last year’s run.

Non-runners, meanwhile, can catch a broadcast of the event on race day starting at 7:30 a.m. on NBC10 and Telemundo 62.