In the T-shirt episode, Coulter said last month that she had been photographed wearing the shirt at a gathering of officers at the Jersey Shore around 1994 when she was working in the 25th District. She said she had “never even thought of it as anything other than an L.A.P.D. shirt,” and reiterated Tuesday that when she was photographed in it, she did not recognize the potential connection between the slogan and King’s beating.