As the toll of the coronavirus surge continued to strain the region, Pennsylvania reported more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths for the third straight day Friday, pushing the average death rate to its highest level since early June.

The country recorded more than 2,000 deaths for Thursday for the first time since May, according to data reported Friday, and the national death toll now exceeds the White House’s worst predictions made at the end of March. At least 252,564 Americans have lost their lives to the pandemic as the country averages 1,300 coronavirus-related deaths a day.

And with Thanksgiving next week, the U.S. is on pace to surpass 200,000 daily cases next week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which reported 187,833 new cases Friday.

Coronavirus cases at the federal detention center in Philadelphia have ballooned in recent weeks, with 199 prisoners and staff members infected.

Two members of the Pennsylvania House contracted the virus this week, prompting one Democratic lawmaker to file a formal complaint Friday alleging unsafe working conditions.

And after bringing students back to classrooms for the first time this week, the Cherry Hill School District announced it would shift to virtual classes starting Nov. 30 because of the surge in cases. The decision came after Camden County health officials notified superintendents that the county will likely reach its “very high risk” threshold by Thanksgiving.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said residents can still change the trajectory of the disease surge if they stop gathering in groups, start wearing masks, and follow other public health recommendations.

“It is going to get unequivocally worse,” he said. “That includes everything from cases per day to hospitalizations. Can behavior impact that curve? You betcha.”

The day after Pennsylvania’s top health official said a coronavirus vaccine could arrive in the state next month if the federal approval process goes smoothly, Murphy also said New Jersey could get its first shipment of about 130,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December.

Pennsylvania reported 6,808 new cases and 108 deaths Friday, making a total of 334 deaths in three days. The seven-day average was 66 deaths a day. New Jersey reported 3,635 cases and 23 deaths, with an average 27 deaths a day.

Philadelphia reported 1,054 new cases and seven deaths. The city also announced a continued increase in hospitalizations in the city, with 602 patients in city hospitals.

The city’s new restrictions took effect at 5 p.m. Friday, closing indoor restaurant dining, museums, libraries, gyms, and theaters.