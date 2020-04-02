A 100-year-old man was among 15 men charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus crisis, after they attended an Orthodox Jewish funeral Wednesday in Lakewood, Ocean County.
The gathering was one of several in Lakewood in recent weeks in which police were called to break up large groups of people. Other events included a bat mitzvah over the weekend; four separate weddings in which four people who hosted them were charged with a disorderly person offense or with maintaining a nuisance; and a gathering of about 25 young men at a school in which the headmaster was charged with maintaining a nuisance.
Lakewood Township Police responded about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a large gathering on the corner of Eighth Street and Madison Avenue and found about 60 to 70 people, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Thursday.
The funeral was held by the Orthodox Jewish community, according to Bryan Huntenberg, spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office. He did not immediately have more details. A voicemail left for a captain in the Lakewood Township Police Department was not immediately returned.
A Bais Medrash house of learning is near that corner, according to Google Maps, but it was not immediately known Wednesday if the funeral was connected to that group.
Wednesday’s event violated Murphy’s March 21 executive order banning gatherings of people for “parties, celebrations, or other social events,” which include weddings and funerals.
“Any place people congregate is a place where coronavirus can be spread,” Murphy said that day. “This is no time for people to be acting selfishly.”
As Lakewood police officers tried to disperse the gathering Wednesday, “the crowd became unruly and argumentative” and officers from the Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office helped to disperse the group, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
As the officers were collecting names, one man refused to identify himself and was later identified as Samuel Manheim, 27, of Brooklyn, N.Y. He had given officers a false name and Social Security number, authorities said. Manheim was arrested after several attempts to identify him had been unsuccessful, authorities said. He was charged with hindering his own apprehension and violating a rule adopted by the governor during a state of emergency.
Fourteen other men also were charged with violating the governor’s rule for their attendance at the funeral: Shimon Hus, 18, and Joel Jakubowitz, 36, both of Brooklyn; and Lakewood residents Mordechi Strulovic, 18; Moshe Friedman, 20; Solomon Strulovic, 21; Mitchell Strulovic, 24; Shimon Cardozo, 25; Yosef Kohn, 35; David Kaf, 37; Joel Strulovic, 39; Marcus Strulovic, 43; Bernard Strulovic, 45; Alexander Ellison, 64; and even 100-year-old Nossom Strulovic.
“The governor has banned all public gatherings during this state and national public health emergency. This ban applies to everyone,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.
“To be blunt, ignoring the governor’s order places lives at risk — not just the lives of everyday citizens, but the lives of our brave men and women in law enforcement who are required to respond in order to break up these unlawful gatherings. I am imploring everyone to abide by the Governor’s Order and stay at home, so that we might all get through this very difficult time together — as painlessly as possible,” Billhimer said.