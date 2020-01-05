Defending the agreement was Danielle Outlaw, then the deputy chief of police in Oakland. She told a city committee in 2017 that while the police valued the city’s policy to not cooperate with ICE on immigration enforcement, their partnership was with Homeland Security Investigations, an arm of ICE separate from the agency’s enforcement and deportation operations. The agreement, Outlaw said, allowed her department “to have that federal arm and to have that transnational piece that we just, as a local municipal agency, do not have access to.”