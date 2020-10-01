“As part of our mission to care for the most vulnerable children in our nation, Devereux supports the Office of Refugee Resettlement in their mission to help unaccompanied children. As one of the largest and most advanced behavioral health care nonprofits in the country, our programs are uniquely designed to care for children who have experienced trauma. We provide therapeutic residential and educational services, physical health care including pediatric, dental, and nutritional supports as well as access to immigration attorneys and case management services for every child.”