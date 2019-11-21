Last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a koala on the front, black and white pants with butterflies and flowers, and white dress sandals, Dulce disappeared on the afternoon of Sept. 16 while playing in the Bridgeton City Park with her 3-year-old brother as their mother remained in a car nearby. After Perez found the boy, alone and crying, she called 911. Authorities then issued an Amber Alert based on a report that a man was seen leading the little girl to a red van with tinted windows and a sliding door.