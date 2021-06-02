A federal appellate court has vacated the conviction of a Montgomery County woman whose friend overdosed and died while they were using heroin together, saying the law under which she was convicted — originally designed to target narcotics dealers — should not apply in cases where drugs are jointly acquired and used together.

Emma Semler, 26, of Collegeville, was sentenced to 21 years in prison in 2019, after being convicted under the federal “drug delivery resulting in death” statute, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years.

Addiction recovery advocates had rallied around her case, citing it as a prime example of an increasingly common — and, in their view, misguided — prosecution strategy that has left addicted drug users facing the same significant prison terms as the traffickers who sell to them.

But while the divided decision Tuesday, issued by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, delivered a victory to Semler, it did not provide everything she and her supporters in the recovery community might have hoped.

The ruling itself was non-precedential, meaning it does not necessarily bind prosecutorial decisionmaking in future cases. The panel also did not preclude the possibility that Semler could still be found guilty under their revised guidance. It ordered the judge who oversaw her case to put that question to a jury in a new trial.

Still, Circuit Judge Jane Richards Roth, writing for the majority, accused the government of a “hyperliteral” reading of the law that risked “mishitting results.”

“Such an interpretation diverts punishment from traffickers to addicts, who contribute to the drug trade only as end users and who already suffer disproportionately from its dangerous effects,” she wrote in the opinion joined by Circuit Judge Thomas L. Ambro.

» READ MORE: Two friends shared heroin in a KFC bathroom. One died, one went to prison. Their families are picking up the pieces.

Dissenting, Circuit Judge David J. Porter blasted that view, accusing the rest of the panel of twisting themselves in knots to avoid the fact that by sharing the drugs that resulted in the death of Jenny Werstler, 20, of East Goshen Township, Semler had become a distributor under the plain language of the law.

“Semler’s twenty-year mandatory-minimum sentence is not incoherent or unreasonable,” he wrote. “That Congress sought to deter or harshly punish those who distribute deadly drugs may raise interesting policy questions, but it does not defy rationality.”

Semler and Werstler originally met in a Delaware County rehab. Both relapsed. But it was mere chance, Semler’s lawyers have argued, that it was Werstler who died and Semler who survived to pay the price.

Werstler, on a May 2014 trip home from another recovery center in Florida, had contacted Semler, asking if she knew where they could buy drugs. Fronting Werstler the money to cover her share of the buy, Semler reached out to one of her regular dealers to procure heroin they intended to share.

And when she and her younger sister, Sarah, met up with Werstler later that evening at a Kentucky Fried Chicken at 61st Street and Lancaster Avenue, it was Semler who passed out the needles.

When Werstler began showing signs of overdosing, Semler and her sister fled, leaving Werstler in the bathroom without a word.

Though Semler later achieved sobriety and committed herself to helping others beat their addictions by working in a private rehab facility, prosecutors would later cite her decision to abandon her overdosing friend to justify charging her with causing Werstler’s death.

In overturning her conviction Tuesday, the Third Circuit panel concluded that Semler’s decision to abandon Werstler, while “shameful,” held little bearing in the debate over whether she was correctly classified as a drug distributor under the law.

“Indeed,” wrote Roth, “the threat of harsh penalties in any joint-use situation could jeopardize addicts’ safety even more by deterring them from using together specifically so that one can interfere if another overdoses.”

The crux of the ruling fell on how the phrase “transfer” of drugs should be interpreted under the statute. The government took a broad view in Semler’s case, arguing that any physical handoff from one person to another, no matter the circumstances, constitutes a felony distribution offense.

But if that were the case, wrote Roth, a group of methamphetamine users would commit the crime of drug distribution each time they passed the pipe back and forth to each other.

Still, despite finding that the law shouldn’t apply in joint-use circumstances, the panel hedged on whether that put Semler fully out of the statute’s reach. They left open the possibility that in a new trial a jury might still find Semler was acting more like Werstler’s drug dealer even though the two used the drugs together.

Prosecutors had endorsed that view at trial. It was Semler’s connection to drug dealers in West Philadelphia that procured the drugs for Werstler. She paid for the heroin in full — even though Werstler had promised to pay her back. And Semler provided the needles and other necessary paraphernalia.

“From Werstler’s perspective, Semler was the chain of distribution,” Porter wrote Tuesday in his dissent.

» READ MORE: Montco woman, 24, is sentenced to 21 years in prison for friend’s heroin overdose death

For now, Semler remains in custody at the Federal Detention Center in Center City, where she has been housed since her conviction.

“She’s going from ecstatic to tearful and crying and confused and overjoyed to everything in between,” her attorney Peter Goldberger said.

He added that he would be requesting her release while prosecutors decide whether they will retry her, seek to negotiate a plea under a lesser charge, or challenge the Third Circuit’s decision.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia declined to comment Wednesday on which option they intend to pursue.