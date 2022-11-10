The three former Sharon Hill police officers who opened fire after a high school football game last summer, killing 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounding three others, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Thursday during a crowded hearing in Media.

Brian Devaney, 42, Sean Dolan, 26, and Devon Smith, 35, remain free on bail while awaiting sentencing by Delaware County Court Judge Margaret J. Amoroso in coming months.

Their pleas, negotiated with the district attorney’s office, meant the dismissal of more serious charges of manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

Attorneys for the officers, who were fired days after their arrests, had sought for months to have the manslaughter charges dismissed. They said the officers were responding to a shooting nearby when they fired their guns that day and had not intended to kill the child or harm anyone other than the suspects involved in the earlier gunfire. The lawyers also said the officers were being unfairly targeted for prosecution because of their profession.

» READ MORE: What to know about the Fanta Bility shooting

Amoroso declined to dismiss the manslaughter charges in September, setting the stage for a trial.

Thursday’s plea, prosecutors said, came in consultation with Fanta’s family, who saw it as an appropriate conclusion to the criminal case. The Bility family had publicly called for justice and accountability for the child’s death.

Fanta was struck by one of 25 bullets fired by Devaney, Dolan and Smith as dozens of people were leaving an exhibition game between Academy Park High School and Pennsbury. She had attended the game with her family, in part to watch her older sister’s first performance as a cheerleader.

She died in the arms of her mother, Tenneh Kromah, amid the chaos of stampeding bystanders trying to find safety.

» READ MORE: A year after Fanta Bility’s death, her family is mourning a vibrant child gone too soon

Devaney, Dolan and Smith declined to testify before a grand jury impaneled to investigate the shooting. But sworn testimony from their colleagues has shed light on what happened that night: The three, who were stationed near the stadium’s exit, monitoring the crowd, heard gunfire about a block away. They mistakenly believed that the source of the shots was a Chevrolet Impala that had stopped abruptly in front of them outside the stadium, and that the occupants of the car had been firing at them, according to a grand jury presentment filed in the case.

The officers’ bullets riddled the vehicle, shattering its windows and ricocheting off its frame. One of those stray shots flew beyond the car and into the crowd, where it struck Fanta. Three other people, including Fanta’s sister, Mawatta, were injured.

Investigators later learned that the officers were mistaken: The shots were fired by two teenagers nearby, Angelo “AJ” Ford and Hasein Strand, who police say started a gunfight after an argument at the stadium escalated.

Ford and Strand were initially charged with murder in Fanta’s death, but those charges were dropped after the grand jury recommended charges against the officers. The teens were charged with lesser crimes arising from the shooting, which injured a 13-year-old bystander.

The car, it turned out, was occupied by two Academy Park alumni who had arrived late to the game. They were not struck by any of the bullets, though one of the women was injured by the broken glass, according to investigators.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.