Hersh calls homelessness the “bleeding edge of poverty.” Almost 400,000 people live in poverty in Philadelphia — the near-equivalent of the population of New Orleans — and roughly 900 of them sleep outside, with estimated 5,600 more in shelters. They are the poorest of the poor. Many of these individuals, who likely inherited poverty from their parents, are hampered by mental or physical illness, as well as substance-abuse disorders, Hersh said. While innumerable middle- and upper-class Americans suffer similarly, she said, they have the means to overcome impairments, while those in poverty lose their homes and control of their own lives.