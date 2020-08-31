Residents of the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway must vacate the area by 9 a.m. on Sept. 9, the city announced Monday.
City officials posted an eviction notice for the third time, about a week after a federal judge ruled that the city could clear the camp. A smaller encampment on Ridge Avenue, outside of Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters, must also vacate by the same deadline.
“We have spent nearly three months engaging in good faith negotiations with organizers and those who are living in the camps. We’ve listened, discussed, and responded to their demands, and I’m proud of a number of actions that are already underway,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.
Kenney said the encampment protests have “brought new attention to the magnitude of the suffering endured, primarily by Black Philadelphians, and I appreciate all involved for shining a spotlight on this critical issue.”
“However, for the health and safety of all involved, including the surrounding community, we can no longer allow the camps to continue. I urge those still in the camps to voluntarily decamp before Wednesday, September 9, avail themselves of the beneficial services being offered, and join the 111 people who have come in and are now working on a housing plan,” he said.
At its peak, the Parkway encampment held nearly 200 people experiencing homelessness, supported by dozens of volunteers and an outpouring of donations from community members, including tents, hot meals, porta-potties, and clothing. The residents, led by organizers from the Workers’ Revolutionary Collective and other local groups, have been advocating for permanent housing for Philadelphia’s large homeless population.
The encampment was set to be closed July 10, but Kenney postponed the action to personally intercede in hope of reaching a resolution. Then, after Kenney said the encampment organizers continually shifted their demands, a second clearing deadline was set for Aug. 18.
But at the last minute, lawyers representing the encampment petitioned the court seeking an injunction against eviction by the city. U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno ruled last Tuesday that the city could clear the encampments, but that it must provide at least 72 hours’ notice before vacating the sites, and store and return any property seized there.