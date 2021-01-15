A Philadelphia judge on Friday dismissed all charges against Joseph Bologna Jr., a former high-ranking Philadelphia police official who was charged last summer with beating a Temple University student at the George Floyd protests.
Municipal Court Judge Henry Lewandowski III threw out counts of simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment after Bologna’s preliminary hearing, ruling that the District Attorney’s Office did not present enough evidence to establish that Bologna’s use of his baton against Evan Gorski amounted to a crime.
- Philly police say Joseph Bologna suspended ‘with intent to dismiss,’ hours after new accusation of excessive force
- Philly Police Inspector Joseph Bologna applauded by fellow officers as he surrenders on charges of assaulting a protester
- Philadelphia Police Inspector Joseph Bologna will face assault charges in the beating of a Temple student at a protest
Bologna, 54, formerly a staff inspector, was arrested in June, several days after a video spread quickly on social media showing him striking Gorski with his baton on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as several officers faced off with a crowd.
District Attorney Larry Krasner’s decision to charge Bologna drew swift condemnation from the police officers’ union. John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, said Bologna was one of the department’s most dedicated officers, and contended that Bologna had acted within police policy in using his baton, saying: “Policing isn’t pretty. ... We had a riot situation going on.”
The morning Bologna surrendered to face charges, more than 100 officers gathered outside of union headquarters to show their support, many applauding as he made his way to an SUV. The union later sold T-shirts emblazoned with the saying: “Bologna Strong.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.