Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. surrendered himself Monday to face aggravated assault and other charges Monday stemming from a series of viral videos that emerged last week depicting him beating a Temple University student and other protesters during demonstrations.
Dozens of officers — both in and out of uniform — gathered outside of Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police in a show of support. They applauded him as he left the lodge escorted by his lawyer Fortunato Perri Jr. and police union head John McNesby just after 8:30 a.m. to an SUV waiting to drive him to the police district.
A smaller crowd of colleagues awaited him outside the 15th District as he arrived to turn himself in. Before entering the building, he waved at them and shouted, “Thank you."
After a video went viral of Bologna striking Temple University student Evan Gorski with a baton on June 1, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw pulled the high-ranking officer from street duty and promised a methodical and thorough internal affairs investigation. But hours after Outlaw’s statements Friday, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced his office would be charging Bologna with a crime.
The move has drawn sharp criticism from police union head John McNesby, who has defended Bologna as one of the most dedicated officers on the force. And fellow police have described the 31-year veteran of the force as a gregarious and widely respected officer — even as other videos began to emerge of Bologna using aggressive tactics in response to demonstrators, including one from Tuesday in which he threw his bicycle and tackled a female protester to the ground after she appears to tap a tire on his bike.
Several officers attempted to organize a “blue flu,” or mass move for officers to call in sick, in advance of Saturday demonstrations that drew thousands to Center City, prompting police commanders to send memos to staff warning such a move would only endanger the safety of fellow officers.
Over the weekend, other cops organized efforts to help cover Bologna’s legal defense.
One officer started a GoFundMe for Bologna, which collected more than $22,000 as of Monday morning. And on Twitter, the FOP announced that it would begin raising money for Bologna this week, too, by selling T-shirts for $20 a pop at its headquarters. The shirts feature the union’s logo, and a new slogan in large blue and white letters on a black background: Bologna Strong.
Gorski, meanwhile, was held in custody for more than 40 hours before prosecutors decided to drop the case against him, his attorney Jonathan Feinberg said. He was treated for head injuries and is now mulling a civil rights lawsuit against the city.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.