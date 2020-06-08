The move has drawn sharp criticism from police union head John McNesby, who has defended Bologna as one of the most dedicated officers on the force. And fellow police have described the 31-year veteran of the force as a gregarious and widely respected officer — even as other videos began to emerge of Bologna using aggressive tactics in response to demonstrators, including one from Tuesday in which he threw his bicycle and tackled a female protester to the ground after she appears to tap a tire on his bike.