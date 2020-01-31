Philadelphia City Councilperson Kenyatta Johnson on Friday pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges, just four weeks after being sworn in to a third, four-year term.
Johnson, 46, was accompanied to the courtroom by his wife and co-defendant, Dawn Chavous, 40, who also pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Richard Lloret.
Johnson, a Democrat who represents parts of South and Southwest Philadelphia, and Chavous, a political consultant, were charged Wednesday with honest services wire fraud in a 22-count indictment that outlined a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy that included bribery, fraud, wire fraud and tax offenses.
Prosecutors say the couple accepted more than $66,750 in bribes from two executives at Universal Companies, the nonprofit community development and charter school management organization founded by music mogul Kenny Gamble. In exchange, investigators say, Johnson intervened on the nonprofit’s behalf, protecting some of its properties from seizure and passing legislation that substantially increased the value of one.
The couple, who have vowed to fight the charges and clear their names, could each face up to 40 years in prison and fines of $500,000 if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They were each released on $15,000 unsecured bond.
A third co-defendant, businessman Abdur Rahim Islam, 62, also pleaded not guilty Friday. He is charged with bribing the couple and others, and stealing nearly $500,000 from Universal, his former employer. He was released on $100,000 bond secured by a house on the 4900 block of N. Hutchison Street..
A fourth co-defendant, Shahied Dawan, 68, the nonprofit’s former chief financial officer, pleaded not guilty Thursday. He, like Islam, the nonprofit’s ex-CEO, is charged with bribing the couple and looting Universal’s coffers to cover personal expenses.
If convicted, Islam and Dawan could face a lengthy prison terms and hefty fines , the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Prosecutors say Islam and Dawan “hijacked” Universal and engaged in a pattern of criminal activity that spanned two states and several years. In addition to bribing Johnson and his wife to help Universal, Islam and Dawan also bribed the president of the board of education in Milwaukee, where the nonprofit managed two charger schools, officials said.
The bribes to Chavous, in 2013 and 2014, were disguised as consulting fees, officials said.
“What we have here is four people pretending their motives were purely civic-minded, when, in fact, they were unlawfully conspiring to enrich themselves,” said Christian D. Zajac, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division.
In court Friday, the councilperson did little talking as the judge described conditions of his release.
Chavous, when told she could not have a gun while awaiting trial and asked whether there were guns in her home, leaned into the microphone from her seat at the defense table and replied: “We’re a peace not guns household.”
When the judge said she could travel only in the lower 48 states, which excludes Hawaii, Chavous said, “We’re not going anywhere.”
And when the judge cautioned that she could not commit any crimes while awaiting trial, Chavous said, “I haven’t committed any crimes. I’m not going to commit any crimes.”