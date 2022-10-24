HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania House committee searching for grounds to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued what it called an interim report Monday, criticizing his administration and record as the city’s top prosecutor.

But the committee, and the report, stopped short of calling for Krasner to be removed from office, and did not suggest that lawmakers should begin that process by holding an impeachment vote — an outcome even Krasner said he expected.

Instead, the 63-page report takes aim at aspects of Krasner’s tenure, highlighting issues including a declining conviction rate, an increasing number of firearms cases being withdrawn or dismissed, and high staff turnover, seeking to link those issues and others to the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis.

State Rep. John Lawrence, a Chester County Republican and the committee’s chair, said the panel moved to release the report “because the work of the committee has been ongoing and quite frankly, we’ve come to the point where there is so much that needs to be talked about and needs to be put before policymakers not just in this building, but in other buildings, including the City Hall in Philadelphia.”

The committee voted 5-0 to send the report to the full chamber. The House could vote as soon as Monday afternoon on whether to adopt the report and accept its findings.

It was not immediately clear how, or if, the committee’s report might influence any decision by lawmakers on when or whether they might seek to impeach Krasner. Lawrence said the committee would continue its investigation and prepare a final report before the end of the legislative session that will include recommendations.

Monday’s report marks the latest development in a heated, months-long clash between state lawmakers and the city’s DA. The Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order was formed in July, after some in the Republican-controlled chamber said Krasner’s reform-oriented administration was contributing to, if not causing, the city’s surge in gun violence.

Krasner, a Democrat, has denied that while consistently challenging the committee’s validity. He sued to stop it and has called the effort an illegal attempt to overturn the will of Philadelphia voters, who overwhelmingly reelected him last year.

He and his supporters have also decried the effort as a politically motivated stunt by a House Republican majority seeking to energize the right before the midterm elections. The GOP has tried to make this election cycle about rising rates of gun violence in cities and Democrats’ response to crime. That’s been especially true in Pennsylvania’s nationally watched U.S. Senate race, which could tilt the balance of power in Washington’s upper chamber.

The committee’s report is critical of Krasner’s philosophies and actions, making particular note of the fact that prosecutions on his watch have been withdrawn and dismissed at a higher rate than in years past, especially gun cases. It notes that these trends have occurred as shootings and homicides have been on the rise, saying there was “no doubt” that “criminals are emboldened” by a lack of arrests and failing prosecutions.

Lawrence went further in his remarks, saying: “Regrettably, under DA Krasner’s administration and his time as district attorney, we’ve seen a dramatic deterioration in the prosecution rates in the city of Philadelphia and a dramatic increase in crime as a direct result of the implementation of his policies.”

Still, the report also highlights issues not directly connected to the prosecutor’s office — such as the Police Department’s staffing shortages, and its persistently low arrest rates in shootings and homicides.

And it reserves some of its harshest criticism for how Krasner has responded to the committee’s probe, saying his “repeated and ongoing obstruction” of its work “no doubt speaks to his failure to integrate and effectuate his progressive policies with any success.”

For months, the committee — which includes includes two Philadelphia Democrats, Amen Brown and Danilo Burgos — has wrangled with Krasner over its investigation into his office. The panel subpoenaed his office’s policies on a variety of matters and its records on a criminal investigation into a former police officer who was charged with murder in connection with a 2017 on-duty shooting. (A judge threw out the charges last month.)

Krasner and his legal team challenged the subpoena and the committee’s validity in Commonwealth Court and did not comply with the subpoena.

In September, the Pennsylvania House took the highly unusual step of voting to hold him in contempt, with dozens of Democrats siding with the GOP in a 162-38 vote. A week later, Krasner said his office would partially comply with the request.

For the last several weeks, the two sides have clashed over testimony. The committee earlier this month hosted a two-day hearing in Philadelphia that included testimony from the families of homicide victims. Another witness was a state analyst who found convictions on illegal gun cases declined during Krasner’s tenure.

The district attorney asked the committee to allow him to testify, first saying he would only do so in public. When the committee requested that he testify behind closed doors, he offered to do so — but only if he could be provided a recording.

The panel declined his overtures, saying it wouldn’t allow the target of an investigation to dictate the terms.

On Friday, Krasner submitted a written statement to the committee defending his office’s record on handling violent crime and slamming the committee’s approach.

This is a developing story that will be updated.