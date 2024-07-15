Live updates: FBI investigates would-be assassin's motives in Trump shooting; a different RNC to open in Milwaukee
Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. The FBI says it believes Crooks acted alone.
Former President Donald Trump was wounded when a shooter opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday in an apparent assassination attempt.
Two people were killed, including the shooter, who was identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks. The other person killed was Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pa. Two others were wounded and were in stable condition Sunday.
Law enforcement officials were continuing to investigate Crooks' motive in the shooting.
The Republican National Convention is set to get underway Monday. Trump traveled to Milwaukee as scheduled on Sunday afternoon.
Here's what we know and don't know about the shooting so far.
Secret Service director confident in RNC security plan
The director of the U.S. Secret Service says she’s confident in the plan to secure the Republican National Convention that begins Monday in the wake of an attempt on the life of presidential candidate Donald Trump.
In a statement, Kim Cheatle said Monday the security plans for the event are “designed to be flexible.”
GOP delegates from Pa. prepare to give Trump a ‘hero’s welcome’ in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Republican National Convention was always going to be a celebration of former President Donald Trump and his pugilistic brand of politics
But the assassination attempt at his rally Saturday in Western Pennsylvania and images of him being escorted off stage, blood streaming down his face as he raised his fist, elevated his idolization among supporters who are prepared to give him a hero’s welcome this week when the party officially nominates him for president.
Why Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate Donald Trump is a mystery to investigators and his ex-classmates
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — In the sea of caps and gowns, Thomas Matthew Crooks hardly stood out.
Few people clapped when his name was called. A YouTube video of his graduation two years ago from Bethel Park High School shows a slender and bespectacled student receiving his diploma with a soft smile.
The victims in the Trump rally shooting
The man killed when shots broke out at former President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday was shielding his wife and two daughters, a family member posted on Facebook.
A sister identified the victim as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore.
FBI probing motives, background of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Western Pa. gunman behind Donald Trump assassination attempt
A defiant Donald Trump called for unity and resilience a day after surviving an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania, while federal authorities worked feverishly Sunday to uncover more information about the background and motivations of the 20-year-old Allegheny County man named as the shooter.
The gunman, whom the FBI identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pa., opened fire Saturday evening from the rooftop of a building near the rally site at a fairgrounds in Butler, about an hour outside Pittsburgh, authorities said.
Biden calls for national unity in Oval Office address
President Biden on Sunday evening called on Americans to recommit themselves to using peaceful political rhetoric and striving for national unity following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
During a six-minute primetime address from the Oval Office, Biden said the shooting of his political rival during a rally in Butler, Pa. offers a chance for the nation to “dial the rhetoric down.”