What we know about the deadly shooting at the Trump rally in Butler, Pa.

Former President Donald Trump had just begun his remarks at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday evening when a series of gunshots rang out followed by screams.

Secret Service agents rushed toward Trump and soon whisked the former president, whose face and right ear were bloodied, from the stage. Trump, who later reported he was shot in the ear, was said to be “fine” and safe and was being treated for his injuries.

Advertisement

At least two people were killed, including the suspected shooter, and two more rally attendees were injured, according to the Secret Service.

The shooting comes amid a presidential campaign that has sharply divided the nation over volatile issues including gun violence, the right to carry firearms, and women’s reproductive rights, and while President Joe Biden’s campaign is mired in conflict, as some Democratic members of Congress call on him to quit the race.

Here’s what we know and don’t know.

What happened at the rally in Butler?

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, had just taken the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, and was early in his remarks when a series of gunshots sounded at 6:11 p.m. Trump winced and grabbed his right ear and then crouched down behind the podium as rally attendees screamed and members of the Secret Service rushed toward him as more shots were then heard.

Soon after, a Secret Service agent or a first responder yelled that “shooter is down.” Secret Service agents then helped Trump stand up. His right ear appeared bloody and there were streaks of blood on his right cheek.

» READ MORE: Donald Trump 'fine' after shooting at Western Pa. rally

Has anyone died?

At least two people are dead, including the shooter, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told the Associated Press.

Two more rally attendees are in serious condition, according to the Secret Service.

What is Trump’s condition?

A spokesperson for the former president said he is “fine” and was being checked out at a local medical facility.

In a statement posted on Truth Social Saturday night, Trump said he “was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

How old is Trump?

He turned 78 on June 14.

Where was the shooter?

Goldinger, the Butler County district attorney, said the shooter was outside the grounds of the rally and, therefore, would not have passed through magnetometers that were set up to screen rally attendees.

Who was the shooter?

No information has been provided about the gunman’s identity.

What did Biden say about the shooting?

In a brief news conference Saturday night, Biden called the shooting “sick” and condemned all political violence.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence,” Biden said. “It’s sick, it’s sick. We have to unite this country. We cannot allow this to be happening.”

The president said he was “grateful to hear” that Trump is safe “and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally.”

What have other elected officials said?

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said, in part: “Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Please pray for President Trump, everyone at the rally, and our country. God Bless America.”

Where is Butler, Pa.?

Butler, a city of a little over 13,000 as of the 2022 census, is the capital of Butler County. It is 35 miles north of Pittsburgh.

What impact will the shooting have on the GOP convention?

It is not clear if the Republican National Convention slated to begin Monday in Milwaukee, Wis., and where Trump is expected to be named the party’s presidential nominee, will proceed as scheduled.