As cleanup from historic flooding persists in and around Philadelphia, the second day of Jay-Z’s Made in America festival is underway Sunday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — and with it, the beats, The Biebs, Doja Cat, and a chance of rain in the evening forecast.

The first day of the annual two-day music fest — canceled last year due to the coronavirus — went off without any major hitch Saturday, bringing a joyous crowd of 50,000 to the sun-soaked Parkway to see the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Meek Mill.

By the end of Sunday night, 34 acts will have performed across three stages on the Parkway, closing with pop star Justin Bieber.

Participants are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get inside. As COVID-19 cases rise —fueled by highly-contagious delta variant — across the country and in the Philadelphia region, the city last month instituted a mandate that people in standing crowds of more than 1,000 people wear a mask outdoors. Inside the festival grounds Saturday, that appeared to largely fall by the wayside.

“Made in America — like all other businesses, institutions, and events — is charged with ensuring that the mask mandate is being enforced,” Kevin Lessard, a spokesperson for the city, said in an email Sunday, citing the mask mandate Emergency Order.

There are no penalties for individuals, and businesses won’t be fined or penalized automatically, either, Lessard said.

At MIA, he said, “event producers are reminding festival-goers of the mask requirement throughout the event. Also, free masks are available at all first aid tents.”

By Saturday evening, the neighboring Vine Street Expressway had fully drained from river to road and reopened to traffic, as had the formerly waterlogged Kelly Drive.

As for the neighborhood reaction to an event that is both loved and loathed by those living around it, it was mixed early Sunday afternoon as attendees lined up to get into the outdoors venue.

Caitlyn Valentino, 34, an office manager who has lived near 25th and Fairmount for about 20 years, was out walking her dog, Rosie. She had forgotten Made in America was coming back this year until she was coming home Saturday and saw all the traffic.

“Oh, right,” she said she thought. “That’s coming back again. Shoot.”

She has never attended the event. It’s not too much of a pain, she said, but there is a lot of traffic congestion and they close off fields where she likes to walk Rosie.

Jon Henning, 35, of the 24th and Fairmount area, agreed.

“I think it’s good to bring business to the community but it certainly makes it tougher to live here,” he said, citing parking and traffic.

He’s also a little worried about having so many people come in with the delta variant surging and worried that people won’t follow the masking mandate inside the event. Henning, an engineer for Amazon, has lived in the area for about six years but has never been to the event.

“I’m a little too old for that,” he said, as he walked home with a takeout bag from a local restaurant.

Susan Brousseau, also in the Fairmount neighborhood, said she’s never been bothered by MIA.

“I think it’s really neat to be able to bring events like this to the city,” said the school administrator, who has lived in the area four years. “This is why you live in a city.”

She, her husband and two children walked around the outside of the concert venue Saturday night and were really impressed with how well it was being run. There were ample trash trucks and plenty of police presence, she said. From her home, she couldn’t even hear the music, she said.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day and night.