Kamala Harris traveling to Philly today; Donald Trump and Jill Biden will be in Pa.

Donald Trump and Jill Biden will also be in Pennsylvania today

Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Western Pennsylvania Saturday. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show in Butler County.

It is Trump’s fifth visit to Pennsylvania this year, and it will be his last event before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee Monday, leading some to speculate he could announce his vice presidential pick. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate during the 2016 and 2020 elections, isn’t supporting the former president and refused to go along with a plan to overturn the 2020 election results.