Kamala Harris traveling to Philly today; Donald Trump and Jill Biden will be in Pa.
The stop will be Harris' sixth visit to Pennsylvania this year.
Vice President Kamala Harris will give a speech in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon at the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote Presidential Town Hall.
Her remarks come as President Joe Biden's reelection campaign tries to rebound from a poor debate performance and a poll by the group hosting Harris shows declining support for Biden among Asian American voters.
Harris' remarks are scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at the Downtown Sheraton. Traffic disruptions in the area and rolling closures on I-95 and I-676 are expected.
Also on Saturday, former President Donald Trump will make his first stop in western Pennsylvania this year for a rally in Butler County.
Kamala Harris heads to Philly to speak with Asian American voters as poll shows drop in support for Biden
The organization hosting Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on Saturday released a poll this week that shows President Joe Biden’s support among Asian American voters has declined since 2020.
Harris will be the keynote speaker for a presidential town hall on Saturday held by Asian Pacific Islander American Vote, a civic engagement group focused on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Donald Trump and Jill Biden will also be in Pennsylvania today
Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Western Pennsylvania Saturday. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show in Butler County.
It is Trump’s fifth visit to Pennsylvania this year, and it will be his last event before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee Monday, leading some to speculate he could announce his vice presidential pick. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate during the 2016 and 2020 elections, isn’t supporting the former president and refused to go along with a plan to overturn the 2020 election results.
Could Trump announce his VP pick in Pa. today?
Former President Donald Trump’s last campaign stop before next week’s Republican National Convention will be in Western Pennsylvania as speculation builds about his long-awaited choice of a running mate.
The visit to Butler County marks Trump’s fifth visit to Pennsylvania this year, a sign of the state’s crucial importance in the presidential contest. But it marks the first visit this year by either presidential nominee to a county that Trump won in 2020.
Kamala Harris is speaking in Philadelphia on Saturday. Here's what to know.
Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech in Philadelphia Saturday amid growing calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.
Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote Presidential Town Hall at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown on 17th Street. She is slated to speak at 3:45 p.m, and will not take questions from reporters during the event.