The U.S. Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, explained — and what it means for when Trump could stand trial

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump is entitled to some level of immunity from criminal prosecution for actions he took in his efforts to overturn the results of 2020 election. But the justices laid out criteria under which a more narrow trial against him still could proceed.

The historic 6-3 decision, which divided the court along ideological lines, held that presidents cannot be prosecuted for any official actions tied to the duties of the presidency but could be charged with crimes for unofficial acts taken while serving in office.

The ruling complicates the former president’s criminal exposure in the cases pending against him in Washington, D.C., Georgia, and Florida and all but forecloses the possibility that Trump could stand trial before Election Day.

But in writing for the majority, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. made clear Monday that the justices’ priorities extended beyond any one case facing Trump and were instead focused on the future impact their historic decision could have on the office of the presidency moving forward.

“This case poses a question of lasting significance,” he wrote. “The court cannot afford to fixate exclusively, or even primarily, on present exigencies.”

Trump, meanwhile, declared a personal victory.

“BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY,” he posted on his social media platform TruthSocial shortly afterward. “PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

Here’s what to know:

What did the Supreme Court say?

The court’s ruling carves out two broad areas under which former presidents are exempt from prosecution: Presidents have “absolute” immunity for actions that fall within their “core constitutional powers” — or those specifically detailed in the Constitution — and “presumptive” immunity for a host of other official actions that fall within what Roberts described as “the outer perimeter” of his official responsibility.

The latter, the chief justice said, “is required to safeguard the independence and effective functioning of the Executive Branch.”

Under this standard, Roberts noted, Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to legitimize his false claims of voter fraud would be immune from criminal prosecution because overseeing the department’s operations are a core duty of the president.

However, Roberts added: “There is no immunity for unofficial acts.” That leaves open the possibility that former presidents could be charged with crimes for conduct taken outside their official duties, in Trump’s case, in his role as a candidate running for reelection.

Trump may not be immune from charges tied to his efforts to squeeze lawmakers in battleground states, like Pennsylvania, to overturn their election results, the court said. Presidents do not have authority over state lawmakers.

The ruling sends Trump’s election subversion case back to a lower court in Washington to assess which allegations contained in the indictment fall into which of those categories. Any charges tied to what that court deems to be “unofficial actions” taken while Trump was president would be allowed to proceed to trial.

But the court’s liberal justices warned that the standard adopted by the majority grants license for presidents to abuse the powers of their office without fear of criminal repercussions.

“Today’s decision ... reshapes the institution of the presidency,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a scathing dissent. “It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of government, that no man is above the law.”

What does this mean for Trump’s criminal cases?

The case before the justices arose from federal charges Trump is facing in Washington, D.C. for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Before that case can proceed, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the matter, will need to sort through which allegations contained in the indictment can be considered “unofficial actions” taken by Trump while he was president. And Trump will almost certainly seek to appeal at least some aspects of her decision — perhaps all the way back to the Supreme Court.

Monday’s decision could also roil the two other criminal cases against Trump in Georgia and Florida. Its impact is clearest in the Georgia case, a set of state charges brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis tied to Trump’s efforts to subvert the election results in that state.

Much of the conduct described in the Washington case is also featured Trump’s Georgia indictment — and the judge overseeing those proceedings there will also have to reassess the charges in light of Monday’s ruling. Trump will likely argue that at least some portion of the indictment should be thrown out under the standard the Supreme Court has now set.

In Florida, where Trump is facing federal charges of mishandling classified documents, the repercussions are less clear. Because the indictment in that case covers the period immediately after Trump left office, it’s unlikely a court would rule that any of the conduct alleged in that indictment had to do with the official duties of the presidency.

Likewise, Monday’s ruling is not expected to affect Trump’s conviction last month on a fourth set of charges involving his role in a conspiracy to pay hush money to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair.

The cover-up at the heart of that case occurred during the early days of Trump’s presidency, but it was largely focused on the private dealings that happened before he entered the White House and did not involve any of his official duties as president.

Trump is set to face sentencing in that case next week.

Will Trump’s trials happen before the election?

Monday’s ruling almost certainly dooms any chance that Trump will stand trial again before Election Day, as the Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower courts for what could be a complicated and protracted fight over what charges against the former president can still proceed.

And that ultimately plays in his favor. In all four of the cases he has faced, Trump has sought to slow down the proceedings until after the November vote. If he is elected, he could order the Justice Department to abandon the two sets of federal charges — the election subversion case in Washington and the classified documents case in Florida.

Proceedings in the former case have been paused for months as Trump pursued his appeal on the presidential immunity issue to the Supreme Court. And U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the latter case in Florida, has proceeded at a cautious pace and under a pretrial schedule that makes it unlikely the case will be ready for a jury before next year.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Trump’s lawyers will almost certainly seek to have some of the charges thrown out under the presidential immunity the Supreme Court set Monday.

And though Trump wouldn’t have the authority to dismiss the state charges he’s facing in that case even if he retakes the White House, any trial would almost certainly be delayed until after he finishes his term in office.